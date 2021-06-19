US Assistant Secretary to speak at Amcham AGM

Guest speaker at the June 22 Amcham TT annual general meeting Ian Saunders. -

Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere Global Market at the United States Department of Commerce Ian Saunders is expected to be the keynote speaker at this year’s Amcham Trinidad and Tobago’s annual general meeting on Tuesday (June 22).

Amcham said in a release, Saunders is responsible for developing programs, policies and strategies designed to strengthen the US’commercial position in the Western Hemisphere. He is expected to speak on increasing trade and investment between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.

He also oversees a network of 24 field offices throughout the region.

Joining him as one of the speakers is Kendra Gaither, executive director of the Rule of Law Coalition at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Gaither will speak on the topic Rule of Law: how TT Ranks.

Amcham TT CEO Nirad Tiwarie said the theme for this year’s AGM – Enabling Investment – is both timely and relevant considering the current economic challenges exacerbated by covid19.

“The impetus now is to transform the way we conduct business and ensure that there is an enabling, business-friendly environment in TT,” Tewarie said.

“We have the resources, the talent and the people to achieve this. Our speakers at this year’s AGM will explore the opportunities to help us with enabling investment again in TT for a post-covid era.”

Tewarie said a key factor in attracting investment is ensuring that policies, regulations and laws are clear and transparently applied.