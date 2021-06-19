TTPS: Essential workers allowed to move about during curfew

Police question a man outside the St James Police Station after he was seen walking along the Western Main Road, St James on Saturday during curfew hours. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Essential workers are allowed to go to and from work and conduct business during curfew hours without a curfew permit.

In a release on Friday, the Police Service said those who work at “supermarkets, mini-marts, pharmacies, religious organisations (for the purposes of weddings and funerals), funeral homes, essential workers and other essential services, as per the Regulations, are allowed to operate” during 5.01 am and 10.01 am on Saturday and Sunday. It added that no other activities were allowed.

The lumping of essential workers along with other non-essential workers created some confusion for essential workers who reached out to Newsday for clarification.

However, according to Lisa Ghany with TTPS Corporate Communications, essential workers referred to in the regulations were allowed to “go to work and move around.”

This includes the media, private security officers, healthcare workers, sea and airport workers, and energy sector workers.

“If someone is in doubt as to what area they fall into, we have a covid legal hotline that persons can call into.”

In previous press releases, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said essential workers should be prepared to justify their presence on the nation’s roads during curfew hours if that was required by a law enforcement officer.

They should also have their national ID, and work ID, a letter of authorisation from their employer, and if possible, a permit provided by authorities.