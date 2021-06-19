Shannon Gabriel grabs two on return, but South Africa in front in 2nd Test

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) and Shannon Gabriel (2R) of West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Aiden Markram of South Africa during day 1 of the 2nd Test at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Friday. - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel made a solid return, but half centuries from South Africa captain Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock gave South Africa the edge at the end of day one in the second Test match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Friday.

Gabriel, who missed the opening Test match because of injury, ended the day’s play with 2/47 in 12 overs. Elgar, who failed in the first Test, struck a patient 77 off 237 deliveries to guide South Africa to 218/5 at stumps. Elgar struck eight fours.

De Kock, who cracked a century in the last Test, continued his prolific form ending unbeaten on 59 off 103 balls which included five fours.

In the opening Test both the West Indies and South Africa fast bowlers utilised the bounce on the surface grabbing the majority of wickets.

That trend continued on Friday as the West Indies fast bowling trio of Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales combined to grab four of the five wickets.

Roach took 1/33 in 16 overs and Seales snatched 1/28 in 13 overs. Seales, 19, is playing in only his second Test match. Medium pacer Kyle Mayers took the other wicket to end with figures of 1/24 in 11 overs.

After a delayed start because of rain the West Indies bowlers dominated the morning session to leave South Africa reeling on 37/3.

Aiden Markram was the first batsman sent back to the pavilion as Gabriel removed him for a duck.

Seales then joined the action to get rid of Keegan Peterson for seven, before Rassie van der Dussen was bowled by Roach for four.

The pair of Elgar and Kyle Verreynne then combined to lift South Africa out of trouble with a patient partnership which was worth 87 runs.

Gabriel grabbed his second wicket when Verreynne edged a delivery to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva as South Africa were reduced to 124/4. Verreynne fell for 27 off 89 balls.

A partnership of 79 kept the visitors in front as Elgar and de Kock frustrated the Windies bowlers in the second half of the day.

The pair seemed to be taking South Africa to the close without any further damage, but part time bowler Mayers bowled Elgar in the closing stages.

Wiaan Mulder and de Kock added 15 more runs before play ended.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 218/5 (Dean Elgar 77, Quinton de Kock 59 not out; Shannon Gabriel 2/47) vs WEST INDIES