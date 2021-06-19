Satisfactory service at health facilities

Dr Avery Hinds - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: Please permit me space to express my gratitude and satisfaction with the service received at three state facilities – the UWI Debe Campus quarantine facility, UTT Chaguanas vaccination site and St James Medical Complex.

Following my visit to the UTT vaccination site on June 11, I got the names of two of the people I interacted with – Dr Jagai and Jesus. However, every one of the public servants on duty that day went above and beyond to ensure the entire process was quick and efficient, which was a far cry from what I experienced two days before at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah.

To Jesus, Dr Jagai, all the staff at the UTT site, the quarantine staff at UWI Debe, nurses Lawrence, George and attendant Quacy Sydney at the St James Medical Complex, Drs Parasram, Trotman, Abdul-Richards and Hinds, Minister Deyalsingh, the Ministry of Health, Prime Minister Rowley and all the other essential frontline workers giving their all to the public every day, sacrificing their lives and family time, I say thank you. May God continue to bless each of you and your families.

NICOYA LAWRENCE-PATTERSON

via e-mail