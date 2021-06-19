Political activist wants answers on A&V Oil arbitration

Social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj. -

SELF-proclaimed social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj is once again seeking information on issues he says are of national importance – this time related to the A&V Oil arbitration matter involving defunct-state owned oil refinery Petrotrin.

In his requests, made through a freedom of information application, he asked if compensation is to be paid to A&V as recommended by the arbitration panel, will it be “excised from the national coffers?” He said this would be a matter of concern to every citizen.

His application also said the concern is amplified as there were suggestions that Petrotrin’s liability could have been avoided.

He also wanted to know which attorney or law firm gave the advice to Petrotrin to make a counter-claim against A&V Oil in the arbitration and who gave the legal advice to the refinery that it had a viable defence to the arbitration claim made by the lease operator.

Maharaj said he wants copies of the advice and witness statements, as well as exhibits filed on behalf of both parties at the arbitration.

He has further asked for details on how much money was paid by Petrotrin to each attorney who represented the refinery and the quantum of legal costs submitted by A&V Oil to cover its expenses at the arbitration.

Maharaj said even if some of the information or documentation were exempt under the Freedom of Information Act, it should still be revealed in the public’s interests.

He said the “fake oil scandal” remained a matter of major concern as “significant mismanagement may have occurred which has led to a significant debt being incurred.”

Maharaj is represented by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran of Freedom Law Chambers led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.