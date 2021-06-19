Pharmacists need help

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It is with great heaviness, sorrow, dejection, frustration and anxiety that I have decided to pen this letter, which is directed to the general public, Prime Minister Dr Rowley, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Dr Roshan Parasram and the relevant powers that may be.

I am not interested in who is close to AV Oil and Gas or which politician resembles the covid19 virus. I am not affiliated to any political party nor am I interested in joining any. What I am concerned about is my safety and physical well-being from the covid19 virus.

I am a pharmacist with a privately-owned pharmacy that employs ten staff. Presently there are about 400 pharmacists with an average of six-ten employees each, equating to approximately 4,000 vaccines.

My question is: Has anyone observed the manner and order our vaccination programme is going? Vaccines should be given to frontline healthcare workers, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and police officers and their staff and immediate families, both in the public and private sectors. These are the first to be vaccinated so as to protect and ensure their well-being to continue serving the general public.

More specifically, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and their staff put their lives and their families’ lives at risk to serve symptomatic patients that come their establishments before being directed to other health institutions. Why must we put our lives and the lives of our staff at risk waiting for a vaccine that we are entitled to first?

Deyalsingh gave 5,000 doses to the Supermarkets Association and from that 1,000 was given pharmacies. It is my understanding that the majority went to some really super pharmacies that were fortunate to have good connections.

Now, every citizen is entitled to a vaccine, but in order of priority. But the order is ridiculous, especially since for a month now I have been trying to get myself, immediate family and staff vaccinated, to no avail. Also ridiculous is the number of police stations that had to be closed and reopened after sanitisation and the amount of officers quarantined and dying.

The number of cases, while going down, is still ridiculous. Pretty soon we will have 1,000 deaths in a population of 1.4 million, and our Health Minister, Prime Minister and Dr Parasram are patting themselves on the shoulder for a great job, or apologising for any blunders made, as if that will bring comfort or relief to those sick and dying in hospital, or to the families who lost fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, etc and couldn’t even give a proper burial.

Stop giving away vaccines to SATT, TTMA, Diabetes Association, CEPEP, construction workers for the moment and concentrate on all doctors, nurses, healthcare workers in hospitals and health centres, even the cleaners. Then every pharmacy, their employees and immediate families, followed by every member of the Police Service so they are able to protect and serve effectively and efficiently. Then move on to the general population, focusing on those counties that have high levels of community spread. The over-60 at home and with underlying health issues can be next.

For any further assistance, advice or help in any way, I am available with time and finance if needed. Because, according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, the country’s pockets are dry and empty. Dr Farley Cleghorn of infectious disease management control in Washington DC can enlighten our esteemed professionals here for a fraction of the cost that some of the QCs are paid by our governments to fight nonsensical matters for political points.

So to close, Mr Health Minister, vaccinate the staffs of all pharmacies. Commissioner Gary Griffith, keep up the good work. My condolences to all covid19 victims.

A suggestion to our leaders: two Arcalion tablets on mornings after breakfast can stimulate clearer thinking, vision and brain activity. Please ask your doctor of pharmacist.

GLENWAYNE SUCHIT

former vice president

TT Pharmacy Board