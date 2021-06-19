Pandemicgovernance challenges

THE EDITOR: The covid19 pandemic has laid bare a number of deficiencies in our country's governance system. This has been demonstrated by the recent episode involving the emergency roadside delivery of a baby in the back seat of a car, closely followed by the vaccine delivery fiasco on June 9.

It is undeniable that the pandemic has presented a plethora of challenges which has placed our health system in a seemingly unending tailspin. However, from the information presented in the media, it is abundantly clear that the official decision-making process in declaring the Point Fortin Hospital a facility designated solely for covid19 patients was seriously flawed from a planning perspective.

Moreover, the untenable arrangements made to facilitate the vaccine delivery process cited above have confirmed the notion of an acute planning deficit.

I would even venture to say that in both instances the process failed to consider the obvious consequences of the decisions on the communities intended to benefit.

In professional practice, any simple planning framework must take account of the possible impact of the decisions proffered. This would negate the element of surprise in the number of people participating in an event or the projected weather conditions, for example. These factors, depending on the nature of the project, would be considered in effectively developing the plan for execution.

These recent episodes have demonstrated that irrespective of whatever “planning model” was followed, the best interest and welfare of the burgesses in the affected communities far and wide have not been duly served. The graphic images in the newspapers and public comments speak volumes in this regard.

The authorities have a fundamental responsibility to ensure that adequate arrangements are made so as to avoid the negative consequences revealed by the events highlighted.

KEITH RENAUD

Point Fortin