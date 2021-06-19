Labour Minister calls for unity among stakeholders

Labour Minister Stephen McClashie as he arrived in Parliament last Wednesday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Ministry of Labour has called on all sectors of the country to unite to rebuild the economy and work environment from the devastation meted out by the covid19 pandemic.

In his Labour Day message, minister Stephen McClashie said the trade union movement and labour were at an important crossroad, which required greater confluence with stakeholders in the sector.

“We must not strive to restore pre-pandemic levels of development and growth but aim for higher levels, both individually and as a country.

He urged the trade union movement and business community to join the government through the process of social dialogue to bring about the necessary changes in the world of work.

"The time for reticence and divisiveness is behind us.”

McClashie noted that the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC) has done a report to ensure employees and employers rights were maintained in the pandemic, including workers who are not currently covered by the Industrial Relations Act and other employment legislation.

“The committee has also developed guidelines on remote working and is underway in providing practical guidance on matters of vaccination in the workplace and managing crises to ensure that the rights of workers are maintained in the current situation from an industrial relations perspective.”

Also, as part of “managing change in the new normal” McClashie said the ministry has realigned its objectives to develop and implement critical and robust labour legislation and policies, boost digitalisation capabilities, increase the monitoring of safety and health protocols through the OSH Agency, facilitate greater stakeholder collaboration and engagement and streamline internal procedures and processes to aid in faster delivery of services and initiatives.

He said while small steps were being made towards recovery the business sector remained challenged in meeting the increasing need to revolutionise its business models, embrace digitalisation and technology and invest or reinvest in human capital development considering economic realities and the modernisation thrust.

McClashie also paid homage to all sectors of employees and employers but underscored the efforts and services provided by essential workers during the pandemic.

While the pandemic has drastically affected the way of life, it has not diminished the country’s human spirit and will to survive, he said.

“Many people and families have been affected by either loss of life or loss of income and, in some cases, by both. In this vein, the Ministry of Labour and by extension the government, stand in solidarity with you, as we continue to provide social and economic support to affected citizens and residents of our nation.”

He also pressed on the importance of mental health in the midst of managing family responsibilities while coping with the psychological stresses of the pandemic.