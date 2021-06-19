It's time for real change

THE EDITOR: Dr Rowley is another of our Prime Ministers who has attempted to do what, in his opinion, is best for TT. As Prime Minister he does not shirk responsibility when things go bad, rather he takes the blame publicly. He took the personal responsibility to manage the restoration of the Red House, President’s House and Whitehall. These are the three most important buildings in the governance of TT that were left to literally fall apart.

I am not a fan of any politician; I simply try to see them for what I think they are.

With a track record of massive road restoration, unprecedented water distribution, elevation of minority groups and women, major infrastructure improvement and a security plan that was managed by himself as minister, Basdeo Panday will be remembered in the history of TT as one of our best performing prime ministers.

We do however have to face the fact that no matter how well-intentioned the leader, no man is an island. These leaders, despite their best efforts, have not been able to position our country for sustainable economic growth, provide safe communities or accomplish simple goals like proper traffic management, road repair and restoration, or improve our water distribution system to a level of efficiency that is common in the developed world.

For the country to realise its best potential it is imperative that every citizen can participate in the process of growth and development.

The only structure that allows maximum citizen participation is a local governance structure that allows the people in the communities to manage themselves. That is a proven fact in every developed country in the world.

TT was set up by the British with strong local government structures. The fact that today there are still over 80 police stations throughout our country is testament to the structure that existed.

In Moruga, for example, the post office no longer exists, its role as a place for “penny bank” saving is gone, the warden’s office that facilitated the payment of property taxes and other government services no longer exists, the courthouse is no longer in use and the community centre is on the verge of falling.

The area nurse and health centre no longer play the part they did in the community and consequently many of the residents leave the village to find employment or become farmers, semi-vagrants struggling with alcoholism and addiction to marijuana.

Communities are no longer the breeding ground for the sportsmen that make it internationally. Our communities lack basic infrastructure for sports and culture.

For TT to get over the challenges of corruption, wastage, poor planning, crime and a lack of vision for a sustainable tomorrow, we need to not only change our current crop of leaders, but we also need to change the governance structure. Leaders cannot do much better under a structure that supports divisiveness and tolerates incompetence and ineptitude. Local government reform must be the nucleus for change.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail