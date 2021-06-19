Heritage donates hampers to families in Point Fortin and La Brea

La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie receives food hampers from Heritage Petroleum's CEO Arlene Chow. -

Heritage Petroleum has delivered hundreds of food hampers to vulnerable families in the Southwestern area.

In a media statement on Saturday, the company said the initiative was part of its ongoing covid19 relief efforts and corporate social responsibility which provides support to stakeholders who live where they operate.

It noted that the on-set of the covid19 pandemic brought health, social and economic challenges which affect everyone.

CEO Arlene Chow said, “The economic impact of covid19 is affecting everyone at every level, but some more than others. Invariably, those most vulnerable feel the impact first and hardest.

“This is one initiative of a suite of programmes geared towards supporting our fence line communities’ social, economic, and environmental well-being in the short, medium, and long term. We have a duty of care to our stakeholders that we are dedicated to fulfilling.”

On June 17, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards, Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation received the hampers for distribution to families.

Richards said, “This initiative has provided a measure of relief to hundreds of families, and I wish to express thanks to Heritage on their behalf. I want to also encourage other companies to make meaningful interventions to assist those who are struggling to put food on the table in these difficult times.”

On Saturday, the company distributed hampers La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie and its local government representatives.

“This pandemic has affected the economically vulnerable disproportionately. Initiatives like this offer significant relief to those who need it the most. We thank Heritage for their continued support and urge the La Brea constituents to continue to adhere to the covid19 health guidelines and legal requirements and to take all prescribed precautions, consistently,” Clashie said.