Covid death toll now 21 in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded two more covid19 related deaths. This brings the island's death toll from the virus to 21.

In a statement on Saturday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were seven new cases and 159 active cases.

There are also 26 patients in state isolation and 124 in home isolation. Five patients are in ICU.

The division said four patients are at a step-down facility. A total of 17 people have been discharged. The division said 7410 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 769 tested positive. The division reported 8,591 first dose vaccinations while 1,795 people have received their second dose.