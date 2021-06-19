3 police officers held in Gasparillo on way to commit crime

File photo

THREE police officers assigned to the North Eastern Division Task Force were arrested on Friday in Gasparillo on their way to allegedly commit a crime.

According to reports, the men who were under surveillance by the Special Operations Response Team and the Professional Standards Bureau were held with an unregistered mini-sub machine gun.

One of the three officers was once jointly charged with a senior police officer for assault but the case was dismissed in 2019 after the prosecution failed to start the trial on time.

The trio are being held at the Gasparillo Police Station.