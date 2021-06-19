19 deaths, 330 new covid cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry reported 19 additional covid19 related deaths in Saturday’s 4pm update, bringing the total to 732.

Five elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men and one young adult man, all with pre-existing illnesses were among the fatalities. Those without comorbidities were one elderly man, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged woman, the statement said.

Samples taken between June 15 and 18 revealed 330 new cases of covid19, increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 30,513. However, with 50 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 343 recovered community cases, the number of active cases decreased by 82 to 8,496. It also brought the number of recovered patients to 21,285.

In hospital were 449 people, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 48 in the high dependency unit. There were also 165 people in state quarantine, 140 in step down facilities, and 7,577 in home isolation.