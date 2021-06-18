Windies players wear black armbands for Kraigg Brathwaite’s grandmother

Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies fields during day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Friday. - (AFPO PHOTO)

THE West Indies players are wearing black armbands on the opening day of the second Test match against South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, which bowled off on Friday.

A statement from Cricket West Indies media said, “The West Indies cricket team are wearing black armbands today (Friday) in support of captain Kraigg Brathwaite. His grandmother, Lucille Stanton passed away this morning in Barbados.”

Brathwaite was named captain of the West Indies Test team earlier this year.