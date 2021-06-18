West Indies skipper Kraigg Braithwaite: Stick to the game plan for final Test

In this photo taken on June 10, Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies tosses the coin as Dean Elgar (C) of South Africa and match referee Sir Richie Richardson (L) look on during day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. The second Test match starts on Friday at the same venue. - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST INDIES Test captain Kraigg Braithwaite has urged his batsmen to maintain composure and stick to the game plan when the final Test of the two-match series against South Africa bowls off, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, in St Lucia, from 10am on Friday.

In the opening Test, the visitors secured a commanding innings and 63 runs victory over WI after a dismal batting display. The maroon were whittled away for 97 in their first innings knock and followed up with a shabby 162-run display in their second innings, falling short of the Proteas’ total of 322.

Looking to Friday’s second Test, Braithwaite invited his players to keep pressing on in search of a series draw.

“As a team you want to win and do well but you cannot always do that. The key things are learning from the loss. We did learn, from a batting perspective and bowling. It’s easy to doubt yourself at times.

“Keep backing your plans. We had a good practice session yesterday (Wednesday) and the guys are doing well. We got to enjoy it as a team but we got to keep going. Despite what may have happened before, we have to keep backing our plan,” said the captain at Thursday’s pre-match briefing.

During both WI innings, seven catches were taken by the South African slip fielders. Additionally, Roston Chase was the only player to show some resistance to their in-form bowling attack, scoring 60 runs in his second innings knock. The second highest score was made by Jason Holder (20) in the first innings.

Bouncing back from such a shaky performance with the bat, Braithwaite said the team have been working assiduously to correct their mistakes. Although he credited the Proteas’ bowling attack, the WI skipper thinks his batsmen have what it takes to put on a better showing and pile on a more challenging total.

“Mentally, we have to get our mind in that place, that positivity within ourselves to get the job done. Looking at some of the dismissals, as batsmen, we saw that some of them could have been left (wide balls).

“There were periods we did leave some balls well. But we have to consistently do that throughout a day’s play. That’s one thing we can do better. But we still have to stick to our plans. Batting is about scoring runs but it’s still the mixture.

“But for me, the batsmen, I want to continue to urge them to back their plans. This means scoring their runs as well,” he added.

Additionally, TT batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been added to the 13-man roster for Friday’s meeting. Although still unconfirmed if they will make the final cut, Braithwaite welcomes their experience back into the set up and hopes they can deliver with the bat and ball.

Bravo was not selected for the first Test and replaces Nkrumah Bonner, who is unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. Bonner was substituted during the first Betway Test after he was hit on the helmet while batting in the 12th over against South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Additionally, Gabriel has recovered from a niggling injury which made him unavailable for selection for the first Test. He replaces Antiguan pacer Alzarri Joseph.

“Shannon brings experience. He’s played a number of Test matches and has some pace. That would add a lot of variety to the attack. Being one of the senior guys and helping Jayden (Seales) and the younger guys in the team is a plus,” he said.

And even though Braithwaite and fellow opening batsman Shai Hope batted poorly in the first Test, the captain said they are ready to return to the forefront of the WI batting line up and give their best.

He said, “I’m feeling good in terms of my form. I know my role as a batsman. When I go out there to bat, my job is opening. I’ve been spending time getting the shine off the ball and building the foundation for the team. When I go out there, it’s just that I’m focussed on. I’m feeling good.

“It’s just to get past that first hour and keep going. The main thing is to trust the plan. I have to keep trusting the plan throughout the six hours of the day. It’s not added pressure. Shai and I always get along well. We have a lot of conversations about batting and I think Shai is in a very good space. He’s ready to go.

Braithwaite concluded, “It’s always balance. It’s whatever we decide on for the day, for the pitch, for the conditions. It’s all about balance.”