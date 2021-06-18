US Embassy: Our employees not mandated to take covid vaccine

FILE PHOTO

The US Embassy to TT says while their employees are offered covid vaccines, they are not mandated to accept it.

Responding to Newsday's questions by e-mail on Thursday, a spokesperson for the US Embassy said while they could not disclose the medical information of their staff, they noted that their vaccination was not mandatory.

"Department employees are not required or mandated to be immunised with the covid19 vaccine, and anyone who chooses to receive it does so voluntarily. Whether or not an employee is vaccinated, her/his health information is kept confidential.

"The Department's goal is to offer the vaccine to all personnel as supply becomes available. This will allow the department to advance US national security interests and ensure America’s essential diplomacy continues unimpeded."

On the topic of the quantity of vaccines donated to TT on Sunday, the spokesperson said the US government informed this government of the quantity available.

"The government of TT was informed that the US government had 80 vials of Pfizer vaccine to give, and the government of TT said they would be grateful to receive them."

The spokesperson noted that the US would continue to assist TT with its vaccination drive as they were working with the World Health Organisation, Covax and vaccine manufacturers to vaccinate as many people as possible.