Trinidad and Tobago crosses 700 covid19 deaths

File photo

Trinidad and Tobago crossed 700 covid19 deaths on Friday as the Ministry of Health recorded 14 deaths, bringing the total to 713.

The 4pm update said 227 cases have also been recorded.

These figures reflect samples taken between June 14 and 17.

The update said there are 8,578 active cases which is 225 less than the previous day. The total number of cases to date is now 30,183.

The ministry said 20,892 people have recovered and 452 people are currently in hospital. There are 141 people in step-down facilities, 211 in state quarantine, and 7,758 in self-isolation.

The update said 173,878 people have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine so far and 36,620 are now fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested for the virus to date is 215,999.