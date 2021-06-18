Trinidad and Tobago choose 60-man provisional squad for Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers

TT midfielder Kevin Molino -

Trinidad and Tobago have selected a provisional 60-man squad, which includes several seasoned players, for the preliminary stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying tournament, next month.

TT will play Montserrat in the first round qualifier at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale on July 2. If successful, TT will play the second round qualifier on July 6 for a chance to play in the tournament from July 10 to August 1.

The players who recently represented TT in the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament have been named on the squad.

Goalkeeper Adrian Foncette, defenders Sheldon Bateau, Aubrey David and Shannon Gomez along with midfielders Khaleem Hyland, Joevin Jones, Levi Garcia and Kevin Molino are in the squad.

Molino has returned after recovering from an injury.

TT will head into the Gold Cup qualifying tournament under new interim head coach Angus Eve. Eve was announced as the coach on Sunday, following the removal of Terry Fenwick.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Aaron Enill, Adrian Foncette, Nicklas Frenderup, Marvin Phillip, Gregory Ranjitsingh, Denzil Smith

Defenders

Radanfah Abu Bakr, Leland Archer, Sheldon Bateau, Jamal Creighton, Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Curtis Gonzales, Triston Hodge, Darnell Hospedales, Alvin Jones, Keston Julien, Jelani Peters, Noah Powder, Ross Russell Jnr, Jesse Williams, Mekeil Williams

Midfielders

Aikim Andrews, Hashim Arcia, Che Benny, Sean Bonval, Jelani Felix, Andre Fortune, Akeem Garcia, Judah Garcia, Levi Garcia, Keston George, Kevon Goddard, Gary Griffith III, Neveal Hackshaw, Isaiah Hudson, Khaleem Hyland, Nathaniel James, Joevin Jones, Shaqkeem Joseph, Molik Khan, Dylan King, Aaron Lester, Jabari Mitchell, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Jameel Neptune, Daniel Phillips, Michel Poon-Angeron, Andre Rampersad, John Paul Rochford, Justin Sadoo, Adrian Welch, Jomal Williams, Matthew Woo Ling

Forwards

Ryan Telfer, Marcus Joseph, Isaiah Lee