Tobago records 8 new covid19 cases

File photo

TOBAGO has recorded eight new covid19 cases.

This brings to 171, the total number of active cases on the island. The number of covid19 deaths stands at 19.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 30 people are in state isolation while 132 are in home isolation.

Five patients are in ICU while four are at a step-down facility. To date, 12 people have been discharged.

The division said a total of 7, 301 people have been tested. Of that number, 762 tested positive for the virus.

There are now 572 recovered patients.

The division said 8,299 people have received their first dose of either the Astra-Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine.

It said 1,598 people are fully vaccinated.