Suspect in woman's disappearance removed from apartment

Police and health personnel at Olera Heights, San Fernando on Friday afternoon. - Narissa Fraser

A WOMAN assisting police with investigations surrounding the disappearance of 24-year-old Khadijah Flament has been removed from her San Fernando apartment.

When Newsday visited the Olera Heights, San Fernando apartment complex on Friday afternoon, there were scores of medical personnel and police outside the woman’s apartment.

Residents said the woman, a nurse, had just been placed in an ambulance which sped off just as Newsday arrived.

Residents said the woman, who was in quarantine, had been screaming all day and at some points, opened her window to reveal her naked self to passers-by.

Some said she was threatening to jump.

On June 7, Flament left her Princes Town home to visit her daughter at Olera Heights and never returned home. Rumours abounded that she had been murdered and her body dumped. Searches for Flament continued yesterday.