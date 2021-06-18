Sewa TT, local companies in major donation to health sector

Amerijet's director Simon Pantin, left, CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, Amcham TT CEO Nirad Tewarie and Sewa TT Asst PRO Mark Singh with the medical equipment donated to the Ministry of Health. -

THE Ministry of Health has been bolstered by a sizeable donation which includes hundreds of instruments to fight the pandemic.

The donation was made by Sewa International TT, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham), Amerijet and Ramps Logistics.

The donation includes 40 oxygen concentrators, 200 thermometers, 200 blood pressure monitors and 400 pulse oximeters. Sewa TT procured the items using its global network.

A media release on the donation, issued by Amcham, noted that the organisation along with Amerijet and Ramps Logistics provided "logistical support, assistance with co-ordination, and free expedited shipping of one tonne of medical equipment from Atlanta to Miami, and then to TT."

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie said the donation underscores the organisation's commitment to the national community.

Tewarie said, "We really commend Sewa TT for stepping up and procuring these items. We are also extremely grateful for the generosity of our members Amerijet and Ramps Logistics who facilitated the process of transporting, storing and clearing these items without cost."

He also thanked the Customs and Excise Division for clearing the items.

"Amcham TT is very proud to have played a small part in the co-ordination of this donation and we are hopeful that these items will give our very hard-working front-line workers additional tools to save lives."

Meanwhile, Amerijet Director of Global Network Development, Simon Pantin said the company is to be part of the initiative.

"We have been working in close partnership with Sewa International and Amcham TT for many years."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Parasram received the items on behalf of the Ministry of Health. He thanked Sewa TT for its continued support, saying the donation of equipment will support the country's efforts in battling covid19.

"The oxygen concentrators which will go a long way in assisting the patients, especially at the step-down facilities where there is not piped oxygen," Dr Parasram said.

"We have been using oxygen cylinders before and it (oxygen concentrators) will replace that element for people that would require lower levels of oxygenation."

"The pulse oximeters of course will be used for patients at home so that they can monitor their pulses as well as the oxygen concentrations. So, it will go a long way in the care of patients with covid19."