Remains found but search continues for missing mom

MISSING: Khadijah Flament. -

ALTHOUGH police found what they believe to be human remains in an area overgrown with bushes on Thursday in Reform Village near Gasparillo, relatives of missing Princes Town mother of one Khadijah Flament, still continued the search for her.

“We are not who the remains belong to. At this time, no one can confirm if the bones are hers. Since yesterday, we had plans to search Lothians Road near to where she lives. We are going there just now,” said a relative who was contacted when news of the discovery of the remains were made known.

Police detectives contacted Flament’s mother Anastasia Flament, 44, on Friday in connection with the find.

Speaking briefly with Newsday, the mother of five said she was speaking to Homicide Bureau Region III police, hoping to get information about Flament’s disappearance. Anastasia has been actively involved in searching for her daughter.

“We (relatives) do not know if it is her bones,” she said by phone.

Up to Friday afternoon, police said they could not confirm if the bones were those of a human or an animal.

Flament went missing on June 7, after she left her home. Relatives said she went to visit her eight-year-old girl who lives at Olera Heights in San Fernando.

A female nurse from San Fernando has been detained in connection with Flament’s disappearance.