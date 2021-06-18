Prime Minister speaks with South African president on vaccine purchase

Dr Keith Rowley

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is committed to working with other African leaders to ensure that orders placed by Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries for vaccines will be expedited.

In a media release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, it was reported that Dr Rowley spoke with Ramaphosa via teleconference where the acquisition of vaccines was discussed.

Ramaphosa also serves as the chairman of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), the funding mechanism through which vaccines will be made available for purchase from the African Medical Supplies Platform.

The release also confirmed that TT entered an agreement with AVAT and has already made a payment for vaccines.

The Aspen Pharma pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is based in South Africa and is expected to play a major role in producing vaccines.