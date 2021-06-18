Port of Spain Corporation distributes Namdevco hampers

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, passes a bag of chicken to councillor Nicole Young as councillor Esther Sylvester looks on outside City Hall on Thursday. The chicken was delivered to the corporation by Namdevco. - ROGER JACOB

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says he is pleased with the progress made for the distribution of hampers thus far and thanked the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) for their assistance in making the hamper drive possible.

Martinez was involved in the distribution of 130 frozen chickens and 130 vegetable packs in different parts of Port of Spain on Thursday.

The hampers were distributed to all 12 councillors in Port of Spain who, in turn, distributed the hampers to residents in these districts.

Speaking with Newsday, Martinez said he was grateful for the support extended by Namdevco and private sector sponsors for their co-operation in social assistance.

"They (councillors) would have pre-arranged in their districts, a drive to have these items immediately dispatched to these families.

"That was done today. It was done via Namdevco who were able to generously donate these hampers. I spoke with one or two individuals, they were happy to receive hampers at a time which was difficult for them and they were grateful.

"We are reaching the citizens that are in most need and trying to bridge the gap. The fact is, some of them have not been able to go to work and sometimes they go without meals."

Martinez said the Chinese Embassy had also begun planning with the Port of Spain City Council for the donation of hampers and medical equipment to those in need.

"We, as a council, received recently: medical supplies, a ventilator and mask through the Chinese Embassy from the city of Shanhai to Port of Spain and we will start a distribution soon.

"The embassy also indicated that they are willing to assist us with hamper distribution we are now working out the logistics with the possibility of reaching 300 people, so we are very grateful for their assistance and the assistance of other corporate sponsors."

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, Minister of Land, Agriculture and Fisheries Clarence Rambarat said the distribution was a success noting that, including Port of Spain, 139 councillors and 12 Tobago House of Assembly representatives were also involved in the drive.

"In May we received a donation from Arawak of 20,000 chickens. The Minister of Rural Development and I agreed that the 139 Councillors and 12 assemblymen should each be given 130 chickens for distribution to 65 families. So out of this, 9,815 benefitted.

"For June, Nutrimix donated 20,000 chickens and for this month we added packages of peeled and frozen provision and veggies."

Rambharat said, as of Thursday, 58,000 people had benefitted from the programme through various stakeholders.