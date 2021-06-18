Pleasantville woman kills man in domestic dispute

File photo

A mother of two is claiming self-defence in a domestic dispute that ended in the killing a 31-year-old male relative.

Dead is Reon "Naughty" Rogers, 31, of Building C, Orchid Gardens, in Pleasantville.

He was unemployed but previously washed cars for a living.

The woman, who allegedly confessed to stabbing and choking the father of two, remained in police custody up to Friday.

She led police to the crime scene at about 9 pm on Thursday when they found Rogers’ body on the bedroom floor.

Police said the woman went to the Homicide Bureau Region III office in San Fernando on Thursday night and told investigators that he attacked her by kicking and cuffing her. In fighting back, she managed to grab a knife and stabbed him, then choked him.

The attack happened between late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, neighbours reported seen the two drinking alcohol and liming at the apartment. The children were also in the apartment home.

On Thursday morning, the woman left with and her two daughters, ages three and eight. It was only when she returned with police on Thursday night, neighbours became aware of the killing. Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.