NAAA shifts Olympic qualification meet to Monday

The NAAA has shifted its Olympic qualification meet to Monday. The event was due to take place on Sunday but due to the weekend curfew restrictions, the NAAA was forced to postpone the event.

THE track and field meet for Trinidad and Tobago athletes vying for Olympic qualification has been moved to Monday.

The meet was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, but due the weekend's curfew restrictions forced the National Association of Athletics Administrations to shift the date.

On Saturday and Sunday people are only allowed to be outdoors from 5 am to 10 am making it challenging to have a sporting event on those days.

A NAAA media release said, “The new curfew period commences at 10 am on Sunday, the same time at which the trials were expected to start. As such we have postponed the Olympic trials scheduled for that day to Monday June 21 from 3 pm. The one planned for June 27 will be conducted as scheduled. Both events will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.”

The two events will be the final chance for TT athletes to earn qualification on local soil. The deadline to qualify for most track and field events is June 29.