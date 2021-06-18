MP Charles: PM's vaccine remarks a cuss to Caricom neighbour

Naparima MP Rodney Charles, left. -

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles has likened recent remarks by the Prime Minister in relation to the use of vaccines by Guyana as "cussing" TT's neighbours.

Last Saturday during a media conference, Dr Rowley referred to a graph where he showed the only Caricom country to receive more covid19 vaccines than TT was Guyana.

Rowley said this was so because Guyana accepted vaccines not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use, prompting criticism from Dr Leslie Ramsarran, advisor to Guyana's Minister of Health, and the Georgetown Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC). Both accused Rowley of trying to undermine Guyana's vaccination campaign.

In a media release on Friday, Charles called on Rowley and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne to be mindful of their diplomatic responsibilities as leaders and warned that any further exchange would do more harm than good.

"Rowley must know by now that his ‘wajang’ behaviour gets us nowhere. Kicking down the door and ‘cussing’ our neighbours should never be his trademark response.

"So while ExxonMobil and Fortune 500 companies are beating a path to Georgetown in search of opportunities, TT through Rowley's tactless statements, and a failing Foreign Ministry, sees virtue in a futile war of words with the Guyanese business sector."

Charles who is the UNC's shadow foreign affairs minister continued, "In this tough post covid economic world, the countries that will prosper will be those that can reduce barriers, build bridges, collaborate and set agenda consistent with their national interests."

He urged Rowley to instead focus on improving TT's ease of doing business with foreign partners to increase investments and cautioned that failure to do so may result in diplomatic isolation, poverty and bankruptcy.