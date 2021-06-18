Morvant man shot dead at home

Police are investigating the murder of a Morvant man who was shot dead at his home on Thursday morning.

Police said residents heard gunshots at around 11.55 am and on checking saw 38-year-old Brian Forde bleeding outside the bathroom of his Second Caledonia, home.

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, Morvant CID and Homicide investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Forde dead at the scene.

Investigators said Forde was shot three times in the chest and once in the head.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.