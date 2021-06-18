Man jailed for Couva assault

A COUVA magistrate on Friday sentenced a man to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for two counts of assault with intent to rob.

Shermon Francis pleaded guilty to the charges laid by PC Huggins.

The court heard that at about 4.25 pm last Sunday, two people were standing at the front gate of their home at Derry Lane, Mc Bean Village, in Couva.

A group of men, including one with a gun, held up the two. A struggle ensued and the gunman and his accomplices got into a Nissan B15 which sped off. The culprits did not get a chance to steal anything.

The victims reported the incident to Couva police and police later arrested Francis at Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas.

When officers asked Francis about the report, he responded: "Boss, I never tried to kidnap nobody, but I was down there in Mc Bean. I went Sonny Ladoo to drop off ah gyul (sic)."

Police cautioned him, to which he replied: "Yeah, officer I want to be straight with you here. I really went on a robbery scene yesterday. (It) was me and four men in my car and another man in a gold (Toyota) Nze to watch the road. I really sorry."

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. Sgt Hope-Awong prosecuted the case.