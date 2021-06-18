Like captains on sea of life

THE EDITOR: There is a popular quote, “Don’t spend your whole life constructing a ship without ever tasting the salt of the ocean.”

On the vast sea of life, we are like captains of our own ships, in charge of our sailors and crews. Understandably, each of us must have an idea as to where we would like to take our crew.

A ship needs to sail against the powerful ocean currents. If our ship is strong, the ocean tides of life will not hamper its movement nor destroy it.

On our imaginary ships, we carry the delicate lives of others each day by our words, actions and behaviour. Many people, especially the youths, see us as people worthy of emulation. They are always prepared to mimic our behaviour.

If we are not careful we may take them to distant ports of no return. It is essential to note that lives can be easily shattered through tempestuous circumstances that we may create.

Always remember that we are not only the potters of our own destiny but we also play a role in shaping the lives of other people, for better or for worse.

As we navigate those sometimes dark, choppy, uncertain waters of life. it is incumbent upon us to keep our brothers and sisters afloat and safe.

We must create favourable conditions that would make life comfortable and worth living for them. We need to encourage them to help themselves and to contribute to society in whatever way they possibly can.

We must be the reason someone smiles and feels loved and appreciated. As we endeavour to do what is noble and just, we must remain focused on our vision and mission objectives so that our efforts may not be derailed. Our vision and mission must embolden us and keep us strong for all times.

Moreover, we must not lose confidence and trust in our Creator, for with Him all things are possible. Like ship captains aboard the vessel of life, let us develop passion in our mission of propagating positive spiritual and morale values while making the quality of our earthly existence pleasant and rewarding for all.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail