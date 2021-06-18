It’s Just a Lil Wine? pays tribute to dancers

Ravi B -

Angostura's White Oak brand is honouring talented dancers who “perform tirelessly to bring Trinidad and Tobago and Caribbean culture to the world stage” in a documentary called It’s Just a Lil Wine?

The documentary features a cast of burgeoning stars on TT’s dance scene who are making waves in the ballet, hip-hop, chutney, and soca arenas, a media release said. “It highlights their dedication to the art form despite the many challenges they face,” The release said one of those obstacles is having their craft reduced to just “a lil wine.”

The film explores the dancers’ sacrifices and triumphs while revealing the untold stories of the local dance world.

Acting CEO at Angostura Ian Forbes said the documentary is important to the Angostura family because the brand has a long-established history as champions of TT culture. “Here in Trinidad and Tobago dance is such a big part of our culture, but it’s often overlooked. We are rhythmic people by nature and so we sometimes take it for granted that anyone can dance. While many of our dance pioneers have been celebrated in the past, as a company, we thought it was important to highlight the future of dance and give credit to those who are passionately pushing our culture forward right now,” he said in the release.

“This fits perfectly with the direction Angostura has been taking in the past few years to celebrate the accomplishments of young people who are doing great things. We see you, we appreciate you, and your art form is important to us.”

The documentary is a part of the brand’s Move With Wo campaign which highlights young people who are making moves in their respective fields. The brand took the opportunity to delve into the heart of the dance industry to uncover the real stories, giving viewers a candid look into lives of dancers who work tirelessly at their craft, the release said.

The documentary features Achsah Henry, Bridgette Wilson, Dominic Davis, Jose Freedom, Karishma Ramoutar, Melika “Luna” Gillard, Michelle Bambaii, with appearances by Nailah Blackman and Ravi B, who all share their untold and unfiltered stories about the world of dance.

It’s Just a Lil Wine? is directed by Ryan Lee, edited by Joel Burke and created and produced by Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi. It will premiere on June 18 at 8 pm on White Oak’s YouTube Page.