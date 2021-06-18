Hunting groups join search for Khadijah Flament

Members of Search and Rescue TT with the use of a drone joined in the search for missing Khadijah Flament in the Tortuga area near Claxton Bay on Thursday - Lincoln Holder

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (Hard Grounds) and Search and Rescue TT on Thursday joined with relatives of the missing Princes Town woman and searched several areas in south Trinidad.

Using drones equipped with infra-red cameras, captain Vallence Rambharat and commander Ren Goopiesingh of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team co-ordinated the search for Khadijah Flament, 25.

Flament’s mother, Anastasia Flament, 44, also helped in the search which, up to Thursday afternoon, came up empty-handed.

"Everything remains the same. We are searching all over," Anastasia said.

Newsday caught up with the search teams in a forested area in Tortuga near the Forres Park landfill in Claxton Bay.

Rambharat told Newsday the search teams had estimated 60 people, spit-up into three groups. They covered a large area from Ste Madeleine to Princes Town, including the Usine pond.

The groups also searched Tasker Road and the M2 Ring Road between Debe and Woodland.

Rambharat said Thursday’s search started around 9.30 am.

"We just want the family to experience some form of closure," he said.

Flament, the mother of an eight-year-old girl, went missing on June 7.

Flament, who is unemployed, lives with her boyfriend at Lothians Road in Princes Town.

Relatives said she went to visit her daughter at Olera Heights in San Fernando.

On Wednesday, Anastasia showed the last WhatsApp conversation she had with Flament at about 9 pm on June 7.

The message from Flament said she was liming "in tong" to which Anastasia interpreted to be in Port of Spain.

Flament also promised to call back her mother, but she never did.

The mother replied, "Bye be safe"

The last message from Flament’s phone was "Ah gone" at 9. 03 pm.

All subsequent calls and messages went unanswered.

A female nurse is assisting the police with the investigation into the disappearance.

Police also interviewed several people, including a male relative of the nurse.