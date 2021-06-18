News
Photos of the day: June 18, 2021
Ken Chee Hing
2 Hrs Ago
TRAFFIC: With the level of traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Friday, one could easily think it was business as usual in TT rather than the country being in a state of emergency because of the covid19 pandemic. PHOTO BY Marvin Hamilton
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
STRONG WOMAN: A woman carries a case of purified water which she purchased from the Penny Savers Supermarket in Carnbee, Tobago on Friday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID
JAB READY: Construction and tourism workers get their vitals checked before receiving their covid19 vaccines at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago. PHOTO BY DAVID REID
MARKET DAY: Several markets including the Tunapuna market saw increased shopping on Friday as people prepared for the weekend lockdown. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
YOU GO THERE: A nurse, left, directs people in line who waited to receive their covid19 vaccine at the Chaguanas Health Centre. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
POLICE AT WORK: A roadblock by members of the Port of Spain City Corporation's Task Force along Old St Joseph Road in East Port of Spain on Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob
FISHING: A white Egret dips its head under the water on the banks of the East Dry River to catch fish on Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob
CLOSED: WASA has changed its opening hours to comply with the current curfew measures under the state of emergency, opening on weekdays Monday-Friday from 8 am until noon. Photo by Roger Jacob
FOR MY HUSBAND: A woman who gave her name only as Sherry, left, shows her friend a bouquet of flowers she bought for her husband for Father's Day from a grocery in Marabella. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
