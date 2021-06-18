Photos of the day: June 18, 2021

TRAFFIC: With the level of traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Friday, one could easily think it was business as usual in TT rather than the country being in a state of emergency because of the covid19 pandemic. PHOTO BY Marvin Hamilton

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.