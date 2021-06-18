Dennis on THA deadlock: Fresh election is the only solution

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has said a return to the polls is the only way to resolve the six-six deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The Progressive Democratic Patriots and the People’s National Movement each won six seats in the January 25 THA election.

But the 12 assemblymen, despite several efforts, have since been unable to resolve the impasse.

At the post executive council news conference on Wednesday, Dennis said: “At this point in time, I want to remind the people of Tobago that unless the two political parties – the PDP, led by Watson Duke and the PNM, led by Tracy Davidson-Celestine – unless they come together and determine that there can be a shared executive as was attempted in the past, then the only way to resolve this deadlock is to go back to the polls.”

Dennis reminded Tobagonians of the options to trigger another election.

He mentioned the amendment to the existing THA Act, which allows for an increase in the number of electoral districts from 12 to 15.

The amendment also gives the Chief Secretary the power to call the election.

The legislation has already been assented to by President Paula-Mae Weekes but it is yet to be proclaimed.

There is also the draft Tobago Self-Government Bill 2020 and the draft Tobago Island Administration Bill 2021, which is before a Joint Select Committee but yet to be debated in the Parliament.

Both are meant to give the island greater autonomy.

Of the bills, Dennis said: “I am hoping that the bill will be debated and passed by the Parliament and then, in short order, we can go back to the polls with a 15-seat assembly, with additional and significant powers, especially that of law-making for this space called Tobago and other powers, of course.”