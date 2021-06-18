Carlsen Field scrap iron dealer pleads guilty to selling ganja

File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A CARLSEN Field man was on Thursday fined $50,000, after he pleaded guilty to trafficking 584 grammes of marijuana.

Steven Manswell, 27, appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince in the Couva Magistrates’ Court charged with possession the purpose of trafficking on June 7.

He was arrested around 11.30 am after police conducted a surveillance exercise in an area in Carlsen Field known for the sale of illicit drugs.

The police said Manswell was standing on the roadway with a blue plastic bag at his feet. He was seen selling marijuana to several people after weighing it on a small scale he had.

On being confronted, he admitted to police the bag was his. Cash was also seized and Manswell taken to Couva police station where the marijuana was weighed. The drugs and $5,206, were then marked as exhibits.

When he appeared before Prince, his attorney Shiva Boodoo asked for a maximum sentence indication to determine the possible punishment Manswell could receive. The accused then pleaded guilty.

In his plea of mitigation, Boodoo said Manswell was a scrap iron dealer and the father of two young children.

He said because of pandemic restrictions, Manswell was unable to conduct his scrap iron business and resorted to selling marijuana to provide for his family.

Boodoo said his client simply “took a chance.”

He asked the court to be lenient with Manswell since the offence was a non-violent one.

In imposing the $50,000 fine, Prince gave Manswell four months to pay, failing which he will serve two years in prison.

The magistrate also ordered the drugs to be destroyed and the cash be forfeited to the State.

The police was represented by prosecutor Sgt Hope-Awong while WPC Mitchell-Samuel charged Manswell.