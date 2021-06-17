WASA moves against non-paying clients

DIGGING DEEP: In this photo WASA workmen dig the road to access a water main earmarked for disconnection. Photo courtesy WASA -

STATE utility the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has begun debt recovery action against customers who have not paid their outstanding arrears nor contacted it to make arrangements to do so.

The debt recovery actions started on Wednesday with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after numerous attempts to encourage errant customers to pay or, make an agreement to pay, proved futile.

The authority, in a press release on Thursday, promised similar action in other areas throughout the country as it gets serious towards collection outstanding rates under the Water and Sewerage Act.

This Act gives WASA the authority to take punitive action in order to recover payments including disconnection of service and even the sale of property.

Customers with accounts in arrears would do well to pay their outstanding bills via any of the following options: WASA Customer

Portal https://customerportal.wasa.gov.tt/; WASA Service App available on Apple and Play Stores; Commercial Banks, SurePay, Western Union and the Authority’s Customer Service Centres.

Those unable to immediately clear their arrears can contact the Authority via email: customerservices@wasa.gov.tt, Webchat: www.wasa.gov.tt, or WhatsApp: 709-7793 (message only) to discuss available payment options.