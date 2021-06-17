Tourism and construction workers get Sinopharm jabs at Magdalena

In this file photo a nurse gets ready to administer a Sinopharm vaccinate. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SCORES of workers from the tourism and construction sectors in Tobago turned out to the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands on Thursday to get their first shots of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine.

Last Saturday, a section of the resort was converted into a vaccination site to cater specifically to employees of the Magdalena and the construction sector, in the first instance.

In so doing, the Magdalena became Tobago’s fourth vaccination site.

Vaccinations are also taking place at the Scarborough, Canaan and Roxborough health centres. The workers were asked to complete registration forms to secure their appointments. On Thursday, employees from both sectors said the process was smooth.

“I was shocked when the process was completed,” one tourism worker told Newsday.

The mother of three, who claimed she felt no immediate side effects, said she was apprehensive about taking the vaccine.

“But then when I looked at the numbers and the fact that the Government is preparing to open the borders, I believe that sooner or later I would have had to take it.”

She said some of her colleagues still have reservations about taking the vaccine.