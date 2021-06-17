Smooth operations at SAPA

ORDERLY MOVE: An SWRHA employee checks the information provided by people waiting to enter the La Romaine Health Centre on Thursday to get their covid19 vaccination. Photo by Lincoln Holder -

MEMBERS of the public who got their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Thursday, have praised health officials for ensuring a smooth operational flow.

At the site at Todd Street in San Fernando, many people commended the South West Regional Health Authority staff.

Bachan Ramdan, 66, from Barrackpore spoke to Newsday as he was leaving the compound, having received his second dose of the covid19 vaccine.

"The staff was very professional. Everything ran smoothly. My appointment was scheduled for 11 am. I came here 10. 30 am and got through early," Ramdan said.

"I took this vaccine because I want to live. I would encourage anyone to take it. As children, we got many injections, and this is another one."

Ramkhelawan Mohanlal, 70, of Fyzabad, said the process was "well-organised."

"They did as they were supposed to do. Everything was in place and they ( staff) moved to suit. They were workers guiding us each step of the way," Mohanlal said. He too, said he arrived before his appointed time, and staff administered the vaccine.

There was no gathering at the site.

Savitri Ramnarine-Singh, 85, Kamini Ramnarinesingh, and Vashtee Singh, all of Princes Town, were pleased with the service at SAPA.

"Everything was great. I took it (vaccine) to protect myself from covid19," Ramnarinesingh said.

Unlike previous days when people gathered outside the Ste Madeleine health centre to get their first jab of the Sinopharm vaccine, there were no gatherings yesterday.

At La Romaine, there was no gathering.

Angela Kalicharan told Newsday she had an appointment and was waiting for her name to be called. She was confident that she would eventually get through.