Sagicor appoints new Asst VP

UPWARD MOVEMENT: Tricia De Gannes, new Assistant VP at Sagicor Life Inc. PHOTO COURTESY SAGICOR -

SAGICOR Life Inc has appointed Tricia De Gannes to the role of Assistant Vice President, Individual Life Insurance Administration, effective June 1.

De Gannes will have high level responsibility for the new business, underwriting and reinsurance agent compensation departments of Sagicor Life Inc, Southern Caribbean, and will provide the necessary guidance and support to these areas to ensure objectives are achieved and standards maintained.

She will work with executive management to develop initiatives for improved service and efficiency.

De Gannes, Sagicor’s newest member of the senior management team, said, “The most fulfilling and rewarding aspect of my career here at Sagicor is adding value to the organization and making an impact towards achieving our overall vision. I believe in that vision and it has been my guiding principle over my past 16 years here at Sagicor.”

Robert Trestrail, President and CEO, Sagicor Life Inc, said, “Tricia has done very well in Sagicor over the years. She has been a strategic contributor to major regional initiatives and has an exemplary performance track record having been the recipient of Sagicor’s 2012 Group Contributor of the Year, and the 2015 and 2018 Group Manager of the Year Awards.

"I have every confidence she is well able to hit the ground running and execute on our 2021 strategies and beyond.”

De Gannes joined Sagicor in June 2005 on a temporary basis in the position of administrative assistant in the Mortgages department and was subsequently permanently employed in July 2005 in the Human Resources department in the same capacity.

In August 2008, she was promoted to the position of Accounts Associate in the employee benefits department until October 2008 when she was again promoted to the position of Sales Administrator in the marketing and corporate communications department.

In May 2014, she was appointed to the position of Manager, Advisor Relations, a role that she maintained until her appointment to the position of Manager, New Business and Agent Compensation in March 2019.