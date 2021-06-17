Procurement Regulations Board gets new deputy chairman
CHARTERED Accountant and certified Internal Auditor Robby Bhola has been appointed a member and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Procurement Regulations.
A release on the Office of the President's Facebook page stated that Bhola is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and was also admitted to the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) in 2018.
Bhola took his Oath of Office before President Paula-Mae Weekes on Tuesday.
