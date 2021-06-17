Procurement Regulations Board gets new deputy chairman

I SWEAR: Robby Bhola takes the oath as the new deputy Chairman of the Board of Procurement Regulations on Tuesday at the Office of the President. Photo courtesy Office of the President

CHARTERED Accountant and certified Internal Auditor Robby Bhola has been appointed a member and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Procurement Regulations.

A release on the Office of the President's Facebook page stated that Bhola is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and was also admitted to the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) in 2018.

Bhola took his Oath of Office before President Paula-Mae Weekes on Tuesday.