Lighting strikes power lines in Chaguanas

Sharmilla Jagessar shows the damage done to her husbands vehicle after lightning downed a powerline in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas on Wednesday morning. -

“It seemed as though the sun fell unto the earth,” was how one resident described a freak accident in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas on Wednesday.

Residents of Kestrel Boulevard and Falcon Court were in shock and disbelief after a high-voltage power line was torn down by lightning on Wednesday morning. The incident was also metres away from the Edinburgh 500 Government Primary School.

One resident who did not want to be named said the situation felt like something out of a movie.

“Everything happened so fast. Firetrucks and an ambulance were here making sure things were under control. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

A video on Facebook showed the power line on fire and people quickly scampering to remove their vehicles from harm's way.

One resident, Donnie Jagessar was not so lucky. His white panel van which was parked in front of his house with one of his workers inside was in immediate danger.

The worker, who did not want to be named escaped uninjured, but the van was damaged.

Newsday visited the area on Thursday to get a first-hand look at what took place. Spots of burnt marks along the busy road were still visible and the dead electrical wires were still dangling on the side of the road.

Residents said sparking power lines were a usual occurrence in the area, as they often experienced loud noises which resulted in blown transformer outlets.

“Sometimes there would be an explosion and then current goes. We reported the matter to T&TEC, they usually respond in timely manner to fix those situations.

“Some of our appliances have been destroyed, laptops, small appliances and TV’s. This is unnecessary expenses we need at a time like this.”

Jagessar was not home at the time of Newsday’s visit, but his wife Sharmilla said they were scared and was praying for their worker to be safe.

“We of course started to panic and thought he should stay in the van. But the fire was spreading, and he jumped through the back of the van and was able to safely escape.”

She added that the incident has forced them to ensure that their property was in compliance with the T&TEC and other safety regulations.

In case of emergencies such as this, T&TEC has warned that “live” wires should not be touched and lightning usually strikes tall objects first so the safest places to hide during a thunderstorm are house, large building or enclosed vehicles.

When indoors T&TEC urges that people should disconnect all electrical equipment and keep away from open doors and windows, large appliances and metal pipes. People should not use hand-held appliances or the telephone and should not wash dishes as the water lines can act as a conductor.

When in a car keep hands and arms inside the vehicle and do not touch any metal.

If one is out in the open and they notice that their hair and skin start to tingle, it is a sign that they may have been struck by lightning. Do not lie flat on the ground. Bend forward and place hands on knees to minimise risk of becoming a lightning conductor.

Also, if out in the open, do not seek shelter in small shed or metal car ports; get off golf carts, tractors, bicycles or motorbikes.