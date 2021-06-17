Four new covid19 deaths, 350 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

The lowest number of covid-related deaths since May were recorded on Thursday afternoon with four new deaths and 350 new cases.

In its 4 pm update the Ministry of Health reported that the four deaths consisted of an elderly man, two elderly women and a middle-aged man all with comorbidities.

These additional deaths brought the total number of deaths to 699.

This figure is also the lowest recorded number of deaths for the week thus far.

The second lowest number of deaths for the week was recorded on Monday, with seven.

The additional cases were taken from samples for the period June 13 to June 16.

In its update the ministry also reported that 66 people were discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry is advising the public to continue obeying the Public Health Regulations, practice regular hand hygiene and observe physical distancing in public to avoid spreading the virus.