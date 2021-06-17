ECA: More research needed on mandatory vaccination

Supermarket workers wait to receive their vaccines at Centre Pointe Mall in Chaguanas on June 8. -

THE Employers Consultative Association (ECA) said the issue of making vaccination mandatory in Trinidad and Tobago must be carefully thought out before any decision is made on the matter.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ECA said the issue of mandatory vaccination with respect to covid19 has been an ongoing topic of discussion around the world, especially pertaining to the world of work.

It said as a responsible and committed social partner, it has been listening, taking into consideration the views currently being expressed by highly credible commentators on the subject locally and across the region, while conducting its own research.

"Notwithstanding the strong arguments for mandatory vaccination, having considered the views expressed, and based on our own findings to date, the ECA’s position on the subject is that making vaccination mandatory in our jurisdiction must be well-researched and must ensure inputs from stakeholders at all levels of society." The ECA listed Government, business, labour and civil society among the stakeholders whose view must be taken on board "before any policy decision is declared or legislation enacted.

"Our research suggests that while many countries have contemplated such action, it is being approached with a great deal of caution at this time, since a valid case for legitimate exemptions also exists."

The ECA said, "We need to also keep at the top of our minds, that the legal basis for mandatory vaccination would largely be dependent on the workings of the national legislative framework."

As a member if the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC), the ECA said it will be participating in discussions on the issue and "exploring the legal and human rights elements of mandatory vaccination, as it must do, understanding that both employers and employees have rights and responsibilities under our constitution, international human rights conventions and other covenants."

The ECA said it is aware of the pandemic’s devastating effect on business, citizens’ health, psychological and economic well-being.

"In this regard, we fully support a national vaccination programme to realise the full reopening of the economy and restoration of jobs and livelihoods for all employee groups, live classroom learning for all students, and safety and health of all citizens."

The ECA suggested the introduction of campaigns designed to educate and strongly encourage individual citizens about "the personal and societal benefits of vaccination, even at the level of the workplace."

It said these benefits principally include the protection and preservation of individuals' health and livelihoods, as well and those of their relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Speaking in Parliament on June 9, Labour Minister Stephen McClashie said the IRAC started work towards developing "a paper on considerations surrounding workplace vaccination and will submit to me shortly.

"We have a number of things to consider, including health, human rights, legal considerations and maybe even personal rights under the Constitution."

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said Government has taken no decision on mandatory covid19 vaccination at this time.