DSS founder threatens to sue CAL

DSS founder and administrator Kerron Clarke. -

ATTORNEYS for Kerron Clarke, founder of the so-called Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) say they intend to sue Caribbean Airlines (CAL) after Clarke was prevented from boarding a flight to Guyana en route to the US.

Clarke took to social media after his denial promising to bring legal action against those who are tarnishing his name.

He posted: “100% sure litigation will be made against CAL/Swissport within the next 48 hours, enough is enough. Honestly fed up of people tarnishing my name for no good reason.”

In February, he was slapped with two charges of money laundering contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act. Clarke who is a member of the Defence Force, is currently out on $300,000 bail.

According to the charges, Clarke received a television on a date unknown between May 3, 2019 and February 8, 2021, as collateral for a loan that the recipient was unable to repay.

He was also charged with receiving $1,850 on a date unknown between February 9, 2019 and December 3, 2020, as interest received on a loan, while running a moneylender's business without a licence.

Last year, police seized close to $22 million from Clarke and returned it hours later.

Following other raids at his La Horquetta home, police seized a total of $7.7 million, which they now have in an interest bearing account pending the outcome of their investigations and or court proceedings.

Following the raids, Clarke put his operations on hold indefinitely.

He told those who invested in his “sou sou” and had their money seized to apply to have it returned to them. To date only one application was successful.