Digicel Foundation donates grocery vouchers to 1,000 families

THE Digicel Foundation has partnered with ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support 1,000 families with $500,000 worth of grocery vouchers.

In a press release on Wednesday, the group said it partnered with the Loveuntil Foundation, ITNAC, Living Water Community, Trinidad Tobago Red Cross Society, One Seed for Change, Care Helpers Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago, Hopefull Handbags Charity TT Ryu Dan Dojo and Women of Substance and the Tobago Youth Council.

It said, "Direct beneficiaries of this initiative will be guided through the redemption process by the relevant NGO, and will have a period of one month to complete the transaction."

Recipients of these vouchers can redeem them at nine different supermarkets: Penny Savers Tobago, Better Deal, Tru Valu, S&S Persad’s Supermarket, Price Club Supermarket, Westbees, Sing Chong, Food Basket, and Stop N Shop.

Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez said the covid19 pandemic has helped this country realise, “how resilient we are as a people and to come to terms with the understanding that there is strength in unity, as we collectively fight this horrible virus.

"More importantly, as we make our way out of this dark period, it has shown us the value and necessity of being each other’s keeper. This voucher initiative through partnerships with the 10 NGOs is the Foundation simply letting families across TT know that we are standing with them and we will get through this, together.”