Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel added to West Indies squad for second Test against South Africa

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo. - CWI Media

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been included in the 13-member West Indies squad for the for the second and final Betway Test match against South Africa, starting at 10am on Friday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Bravo, who was not selected for the first Test, replaces Nkrumah Bonner, who is unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. Bonner was substituted during the first Betway Test after he was hit on the helmet while batting in the 12th over against South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Additionally, Gabriel has recovered from a niggling injury which made him unavailable for selection for the first Test. He replaces Antiguan pacer Alzarri Joseph.

After announcing the squad for Friday’s Test, Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said, “Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option.”

On the upcoming match, Harper added, “The team now has to play to the standard we know we’re capable of. We didn’t bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Betway Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match.”

The series will be contested for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy.

WI Team for second Test match against South Africa

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Darren Bavo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Phil Simmons (coach)