Chaguanas woman charged with bribing police officer

CHARGED: Crystal Phillip, 30, charged with bribing a policeman and using obscene language. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A WOMAN who was charged with offering a bribe to a police officer and using obscene language was granted $25,000 bail by Magistrate Duane Murray in the Chaguanas Second Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Crystal Phillip, 30, of Old Southern Main Road, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to July 14.

A police press release issued Thursday said at 1 on Monday while on duty at Chaguanas Police Station, PC Meah was informed by charge room officers that a relative of a person in custody wanted to speak with him.

PC Meah met with the person who said she had drinks and clothes and she would like to bring some food within the hour for her detained relative.

A short while later, PC Meah met with the woman at the station. She had three plastic bags and upon checking one of the bags, PC Meah allegedly saw an envelope containing a quantity of $100 notes. PC Meah told the woman about the money, then handed over the bag to the woman and instructed her to check it.

The woman allegedly took hold of PC Meah’s hand, placed his hand into the bag and stated, “This is for you officer.”

The woman also allegedly used obscene language while offering PC Meah a further sum of money for his assistance.

As PC Meah began to inform the woman of the offences she had committed, she used obscene language. PC Meah then secured the envelope with the money and with the assistance of WPC Andres and WPC Ramkissoon, arrested the woman.