Arsonist to return to court in July

THE MARAVAL man who pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault, one count of arson and one count of common assault, will return to court in July.

Ainsley Letren of Paramin Hill, appeared before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at a virtual hearing on Thursday when his attorney Tonya Thomas, was expected to begin her plea in mitigation before her client is sentenced.

Last month, Letren pleaded guilty to crimes committed back in 2012.

At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutor Ambay Ramkhelawan asked that the prison provide a bio-social report on Letren while in their custody, and also said they wanted additional information relative to a medical condition he is suspected of having.

The judge, in adjourning the matter to July 8, asked that special efforts be made to have the bio-social report ready while, on that date, he said he will make a decision on what he proposes to do on the request for the medical.

Letren was charged with a series of indecent-assault charges arising out of an incident involving a 14-year-old between August and November 2012, which took the form of inappropriate touching of the girl’s breasts.

The arson and common assault charges arise from an incident, also in November 2012, in which he poured gasoline on a mother and her three children and set a house on fire.

The family escaped the blaze but the house was destroyed. The judge is also expected to hear submissions by both the prosecution and defence on the issue of sentencing, particularly as it relates to new amendments to the Sexual Offences Act which provide for registration of a sex offender.