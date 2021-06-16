Women's football team coach Thomas arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

James Thomas -

RECENTLY appointed national women’s team coach James Thomas is in Trinidad and Tobago to take up official duty having arrived in the country last week.

Thomas, who is currently in quarantine, has drawn up plans for his women's team programme with TTFA (TT Football Association) director of women’s football Jinelle James and technical director Dion La Foucade.

He has also met with a group of naitonal players to introduce and outline his vision for the team programme

The players who will form the provisional squad list will undergo medical screening at the FA’s partner Healthnet Caribbean Limited this week and will then undergo fitness assessments to provide Thomas with the necessary data as to how he would proceed in mapping out the cycles of training schedules and wider calendar, taking into consideration that the players have been inactive for a considerable length of time.

In consultation with public heath advice and relevant officials, a start date for the official training will be determined shortly.

“I’m delighted to be in Trinidad and Tobago finally. Obviously there have been a few delays because of restrictions and covid,” Thomas told TTFA Media on Monday.

“I’m currently reviewing and analysing players and really kind of fine tuning the game plan going forward. I’m really looking forward to getting out on the field and working with the players and staff and kickstarting the programme as soon as we can do that. It’s about getting us ready for the next World Cup qualifying campaign,” James said.

The former Wales women’s team coach added, “It is about really making sure that every single person in the staff, when appointed, first and foremost is fully aware of the standards expected of them in terms of the content of delivery but also the way we deliver it and how we deal with the players to really ensure that it’s an environment that the players want to be in and it’s an environment where the players would be challenged to learn. It has to be one that they will be happy and comfortable in, which is really important as well.

"Following on from that I will, over the next couple of weeks, be speaking to some of the players again. I want to get their thoughts on areas where maybe they feel as a playing group we’ve been lacking as a nation previously. It’s also for me to start putting information across from my perspective as to what I think should be added. Hopefully with my thoughts and theirs we can really hit the ground running as soon as we get on the field and ultimately try and win football matches which is why we are here,” Thomas continued.