Weekend vaccinations rescheduled

File photo-

THE Ministry of Health has cancelled all vaccination appointments scheduled for this weekend.

The ministry in a press release on Wednesday said that people who had vaccinations on either the Saturday or Sunday coming, will be contacted by the various Regional Health Authorities (RHA) to be given a new appointment date.

While not giving a reason for the cancellation of the weekend vaccinations, the decision coincides with moves by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to vary the curfew hours for this weekend from 10 am to 5 am given that Saturday is the Labour Day public holiday.

The ministry assured that all persons who had appointments on those days will be given new appointments in a timely fashion.